Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

BISP chairperson highlights focus on skills training for beneficiaries

BISP chairperson highlights focus on skills training for beneficiaries
Web Desk
9:50 AM | November 30, 2024
National

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, emphasized the organization's commitment to enhancing the lives of its beneficiaries by providing technical training and improving their employability.

During a review meeting held in Islamabad, Khalid noted strong interest from the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, the Women Empowerment Wing, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaborating with BISP on skill development initiatives.

She directed senior BISP officials to prepare a concept note outlining potential partnerships with these organizations. The chairperson stressed the importance of utilizing their financial and technical expertise to uplift BISP's target communities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024