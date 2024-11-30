BISP chairperson highlights focus on skills training for beneficiaries

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, emphasized the organization's commitment to enhancing the lives of its beneficiaries by providing technical training and improving their employability.

During a review meeting held in Islamabad, Khalid noted strong interest from the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, the Women Empowerment Wing, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaborating with BISP on skill development initiatives.

She directed senior BISP officials to prepare a concept note outlining potential partnerships with these organizations. The chairperson stressed the importance of utilizing their financial and technical expertise to uplift BISP's target communities.