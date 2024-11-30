Brook’s heroics and Pope’s resilience put England on top in Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH - Harry Brook scored an unbeaten century to lift England to 319/5 on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand here at Hagley Oval on Friday. England had a contrasting start to their innings as opener Zak Crawley (0), debutant Jacob Bethell (10) and ace batter Joe Root (0) fell cheaply.The touring side were in heaps of trouble, having been reduced to 71/4 in the second session before a batting 151-run partnership between Brook and Ollie Pope significantly reduced the deficit. The duo was supported by uncharacteristically sloppy fielding from the home side until Glenn Phillips pulled off a sensational catch off Tim Southee to draw curtains on Pope’s anchoring knock.The right-handed batter, forced to bat down the order as an emergency wicketkeeper batter, scored 77 off 98 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries. “Obviously, very pleased to put together a partnership with Harry Brook out there,” said Pope.”They bowled really well early, some pretty good balls in there ... so from where we were to where we’re finishing the day, the boys are really happy with what’s on the scoreboard.”Should be a good day tomorrow to hopefully push a button in the morning and put them under some pressure.” Harry Brook was then joined by skipper Ben Stokes and the duo batted sensibly to push England past the 300-run mark without further damage.At the close of play, Brook was unbeaten on 132 off 162 deliveries, studded with a dozen boundaries including two sixes, while Stokes had made 37 not out. Brook and Stokes will resume England’s first innings from 319/5 with a 29-run deficit.Debutant all-rounder Nathan Smith bagged two wickets for New Zealand, while Southee, Matthew Henry and Will O’Rourke made one scalp apiece. Earlier on day two, New Zealand resumed their first innings from 319/8 through Phillips and Southee.The home side, however, could add 29 runs to their total as Southee and O’Rourke were quickly removed by Brydon Carse, leaving Phillips stranded on an unbeaten 58 off 87 deliveries.Carse and Shoaib Bashir were the standout bowlers for England, picking up four wickets each, while Gus Atkinson bagged two.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 319-5 (Brook 132*, Pope 77) trail NEW ZEALAND 348 (Williamson 93, Phillips 58*, Carse 4-64, Bashir 4-69) by 29 runs.