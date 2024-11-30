Can never support ban on any political party: Dr Abdul Malik

Quetta - National Party president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has strongly condemned the Balochistan Assembly’s resolution in favour of banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it an unconstitutional and undemocratic move. In a statement issued from Quetta, Dr. Baloch expressed his disagreement with PTI’s politics but firmly denounced the state’s use of violence against its political workers. He categorically stated that he could never support a ban on any public political party.

Reiterating his stance during the presentation of the resolution in the assembly, Dr. Baloch reminded that Balochistan’s political leaders have waged a long struggle for democracy and the people’s right to rule, enduring years of imprisonment in the process. “It does not befit the constitutional assembly of this province—whose politicians have made unparalleled sacrifices for democracy—to table and approve such a resolution,” he said.

Dr. Baloch also criticized the hypocrisy of certain political figures in the assembly, pointing out that many who previously criticized Nawaz Sharif are now part of his party. “Those advocating for a ban on PTI today might find themselves joining it tomorrow,” he remarked. He concluded by expressing disappointment, stating, “I could never have imagined that the parties within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would bring forward such a resolution.”