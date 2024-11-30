Case registered againt two individuals for killing rare Indus dolphin in Dadu

DADU - A criminal case has been filed against two individuals under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act 2020 for the killing of an Indus dolphin, a rare species also known as the “Queen of the Indus River.”

The Indus dolphin, which had strayed into the Dadu Canal, was found dead several kilometres (km) away near the Phakka Distributary (commonly known as Amb Mori).

According to Javed Mahar, Conservator of Sindh Wildlife, the culprits removed the Indus dolphin from the canal two days ago, clicked photos, and uploaded them on social media. This act caused the dolphin’s skin to dry, leading to its death.

Upon receiving reports, the Sindh Wildlife Department team in Dadu inspected the site, gathered evidence, and initiated a search operation to rescue the dolphin. Tragically, the dead dolphin was found approximately 8 km away near the village of Gulan Panhor. The suspects now face charges under wildlife protection laws, carrying a potential penalty of five years imprisonment and a fine of PKR 750,000. The trial will be conducted in the District and Sessions Court of Dadu.