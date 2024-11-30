CEO for boosting revenue of KW&SC

KARACHI - CEO Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed emphasised the importance of boosting the corporation’s revenue during a meeting with senior officials of the Recovery and Resource Generation (RRG) Department KWSC at the MD Secretariat on Friday. The meeting was attended by all directors and deputy directors of the retail division. CEO KWSC Engineer Salahuddin Ahmed directed officials to take immediate action against defaulters, instructing them to issue show-cause notices to those who have failed to make payments. He also proposed a strategy to ensure water bills are delivered to households directly, stressing the need to maximize recovery under the rebate policy. “To make the corporation prosperous, we need to increase our revenue,” he remarked. The CEO highlighted that the KW&SC is currently facing outstanding dues of over 52 billion rupees from various institutions, dating back to 2016. He emphasized that these dues must be collected promptly, as they rightfully belong to the corporation. He further stated that increasing revenue will lead to the prosperity of the organization, which in turn will benefit its employees. Under the new act and with approval from the Board of Directors, the corporation is taking significant steps to improve its operations. The primary goal is to enhance monthly revenue and recover outstanding dues, thereby improving the corporation’s financial health. “Our collective efforts are essential to reforming the corporation,” said Engineer Ahmed. “We aim to make Karachi Water Corporation an exemplary institution because our primary duty is to serve the public by providing better water supply and sewage services.”