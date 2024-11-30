CGPA, WCCI hold private-public dialogue

PESHAWAR - The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Mardan, hosted a Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) under the “Supporting Private Sector to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” project.
The event, funded by the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), brought together key stakeholders to foster inclusive and participatory democracy in the region by empowering women business owners.
The dialogue addressed strategies and initiatives designed to support women entrepreneurs and small businesses across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Project Manager Khalfan Khattak highlighted CGPA’s commitment to strengthening women’s chambers of commerce by creating an enabling environment for participatory democracy and providing reliable opportunities for women-led businesses.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahvish Ayub, Head of Strategy at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar, emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs in the province. She highlighted the vital role NIC Peshawar has played in enhancing capacity building and outreach for women entrepreneurs.
Ambareen Hoti, Founding President of WCCI Mardan Division, informed participants about the vital role of women’s chambers in revenue generation at the district level. She also outlined the barriers faced by businesswomen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.