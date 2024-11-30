CGPA, WCCI hold private-public dialogue

PESHAWAR - The Centre for Governance and Pub­lic Accountability (CGPA), in collabo­ration with the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Mar­dan, hosted a Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) under the “Supporting Private Sector to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” project.

The event, funded by the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), brought together key stake­holders to foster inclusive and par­ticipatory democracy in the region by empowering women business owners.

The dialogue addressed strate­gies and initiatives designed to sup­port women entrepreneurs and small businesses across Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Project Manager Khalfan Khattak highlighted CGPA’s commitment to strengthening women’s chambers of commerce by creating an ena­bling environment for participa­tory democracy and providing re­liable opportunities for women-led businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahvish Ayub, Head of Strategy at the Nation­al Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar, emphasized the importance of em­powering women entrepreneurs in the province. She highlighted the vi­tal role NIC Peshawar has played in enhancing capacity building and out­reach for women entrepreneurs.

Ambareen Hoti, Founding Presi­dent of WCCI Mardan Division, in­formed participants about the vital role of women’s chambers in reve­nue generation at the district level. She also outlined the barriers faced by businesswomen in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.