COAS lauds high morale of Pak-China Joint Exercise’s participants

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi on Friday and interacted with the participants of Pak–China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise. COAS also interacted with participants of the exercise. He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants being displayed during the Joint Exercise.

Pak–China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commenced on 19 November 2024. Three weeks long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually.

Earlier upon arrival at NCTC Pabbi, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.