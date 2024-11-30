Commissioner chairs meeting to review beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Friday at his office to review the progress of work being carried out for the beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal and the work for the improvement of footpath road repairing and other civil work.

The meeting was informed that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has completed the construction of a wall from the airport to Shahrah-e-Faisal initiated for beatification of entrance from airport into the city via Shahra-e-Faisal.

It was informed that installation of murals on the walls is underway, with a total of 250 murals to be installed. 150 murals have been installed so far, and work is ongoing on the remaining ones.

The meeting was also informed that four SMDS will be installed under the beautification project. Two SMDS have been installed, and work is ongoing on the remaining two. The work of lane marking and painting two zebra crossings on Shahrah-e-Faisal has been completed. More zebra crossings will be painted on this main shahrah of the city.

In the meeting, the Solid Waste Management Board was directed to take effective measures to improve the cleanliness system on Shahrah-e-Faisal. The meeting identified the locations where main garbage dumps are established, causing inconvenience to citizens. The Solid Waste Management Board was directed to eliminate the garbage dump near Faran Hotel Nursery.