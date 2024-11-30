CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

BEIJING - CPEC Chili Project earned reward at the ongoing 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday. During a featured event—the Trade Promotion Think Tank Exchange and the release of the “One Report, Two Indices”—an awards ceremony was held for the Global Supply Chain Promotion Research Competition.

Among the recognized works, the report titled “Enhancing the Quality of Green Agricultural Supply Chains under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A Case Study of the Pakistan-China Chili Project”, co-authored by Professor Song Zhihui from Sichuan University’s Pakistan Study Center and Dr. Liu Yajing of China Agricultural University, stood out, earning third prize in the Business Advocacy Award category. Professor Song Zhihui told CEN that as a project aimed at improving the quality of green agricultural supply chains under CPEC, his team was confident from the start in the research’s practical significance and long-term strategic value.

“Our case study on the Pakistan-China chili project gave us a thorough understanding of the critical role green agriculture plays in global supply chains. Green agriculture is not only essential for improving product quality and promoting sustainable development, but it is also a vital measure for addressing global environmental crisis and advancing agricultural modernization.” Dr. Liu Yajing noted that the recognition from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) underscores not only the outcomes of deep reflection and exploration by outstanding enterprises but also the potential and prospects for agricultural cooperation within CPEC.

The study identified agriculture as a crucial area for bilateral collaboration, aligning with the resource strengths of both China and Pakistan. By sharing expertise and technology, the two countries can address economic challenges, improve farmer incomes, and promote sustainable development. The chili project exemplifies this approach, combining Pakistan’s agricultural assets with China’s supply chain expertise to create significant value. While addressing key challenges in the bilateral supply chain under CPEC, the researchers said that logistical inefficiencies, including inadequate infrastructure and high transportation costs, remain significant barriers.

Differences in product standards and insufficient systems for information sharing further complicate cross-border operations. The need for resilient supply chains has become increasingly critical in the face of global economic uncertainties. The researchers proposed several solutions, including improving infrastructure, developing talent through specialized training programs, investing in e-commerce and digital platforms, and enhancing policy coordination between the two governments. These measures aim to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and build stronger connections between the two economies. The chili project under study is from Sichuan Puji Holdings Co.,Ltd., it is recognized as one of the inaugural agricultural initiatives under CPEC.