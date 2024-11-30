Crackdown launched against illegal mini petrol pumps

PATTOKI - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki, Mukarram Sultan, seized 11 petrol machines from various highways in a crackdown against illegal mini petrol pumps across the tehsil. According to AC office, the operation was conducted to curb the illicit sale of petrol, which poses a significant danger to commuters on main highways. During the operation, the AC sealed all the points where the illegal petrol machines were found. Emphasizing the importance of safety and adherence to the law, he warned that indiscriminate actions would be taken against those involved in such illicit activities. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to eliminate illegal mini petrol pumps, which have been a persistent problem in various parts of the country. Similar operations have been conducted in other districts, such as Quetta and Burewala, where authorities have sealed and fined illegal petrol pumps, he said.