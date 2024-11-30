Delhi Bulls secure crucial win over New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi

The Delhi Bulls clinched an important victory in the T10 League, defeating the New York Strikers by 5 wickets to earn vital points in the tournament standings.

Batting first, the New York Strikers were restricted to a modest total of 83/9 in their allotted 10 overs. Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and England’s Sam Cook wreaked havoc on the batting lineup, each claiming three wickets. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan also contributed significantly, taking two wickets and maintaining tight control over the opposition's scoring.

In response, the Delhi Bulls began their chase with an aggressive approach, amassing 44 runs in just the first four overs. England’s James Vince was the top scorer, smashing 30 runs off 15 balls before being dismissed. Although the Bulls faced a minor hiccup with a flurry of wickets, they successfully crossed the target with an over to spare, finishing the match in the ninth over. This victory strengthens Delhi Bulls' position in the league, bolstering their chances of advancing further in the competition.