Denmark Embassy, UNODC, NACTA kick off peace project through football match

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and support from the Embassy of Denmark, Islamabad kicked off the project ‘Strengthening Pakistan’s Response to effectively prevent the spread of violent extremism virtually and amongst youth in vulnerable communities (SPREE)’ by organizing a football match at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9. The project aims at bolstering regional stability and improving rule of law in Pakistan the among youth. The project was launched through the football match under the theme “Play for Peace.” The objective of the event was to demonstrate sports as a powerful tool which can foster peace and tolerance among youth and society which is crucial in development of sportsman spirit which helps children understand the importance of rule of law. The opening ceremony was graced by the Danish Ambassador, His Excellence Jakob Linulf, country Representative of UNODC and DG NACTA. HE Jakob expressed that Denmark firmly believes in the power of youth to drive positive change. By supporting healthy initiatives, Denmark re- affirms its friendship with the people of Pakistan enabling them to become leaders in promoting peace and stability regionally had globally. He applauded the role of NACTA and UNDOC in peace building efforts. Meanwhile Mr. Troels Vester, Country Representative UNODC said, “UNODC along with its partners, is playing a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s ability to prevent the spread of violent extremism, particularly in vulnerable communities and among the youth. Through such initiatives, UNODC continues to provide spaces for young people to engage in constructive, community-building activities in Pakistan. While addressing the students, Director General Communications & Outreach NACTA Ms. Saleha Zakir Shah said that NACTA is deeply committed to preventing violent extremism in all its forms. As per mandate NACTA is not only fostering studies in understanding the factors that lead to radicalization, especially among young people but also taking impact oriented tangible steps with its partners. She further remarked that social cohesion through youth engagement has great potential to strengthen the social fibre which is the core identification of Pakistan. DG NACTA emphasized that Sports has magnetic power to connect the youth with each other and urged the youths to adopt sportsmanship to invest in society with tolerance and co-existence. In this regard, communal efforts are the dire need of time to curb the menace of violent extremism, hate speech and terrorism. The event began with the national anthem, setting the tone for a day steeped in unity and pride. Following this, players from both teams the spirited Blues and the determined Whites — were introduced to the crowd, receiving cheers and encouragement.

The IMCB H-9’s football field was more than a venue that day it became a stage for unity, hope, and a brighter future.

The match was a spectacle. Divided into two halves of 30 minutes each, it was a display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

The Blue team, known for their aggressive strategy, faced off against the Whites, and celebrated for their defensive resilience.

The first half was marked by intense back-and-forth action, with both teams creating scoring opportunities.

Despite valiant efforts, neither side managed to find the back of the net, leaving the crowd on edge as they waited for a breakthrough. The match took a thrilling turn when the White team netted the first goal in the first 10 minutes, sparking jubilation among their supporters. Undeterred, the Blue team fought back with determination and resilience, demonstrating their unwavering spirit.

In the end, the intense showdown culminated in a nail-biting shootout, where the Whites claimed victory with a score of 1-0.