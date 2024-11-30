District Education Larkana organises ‘Scientific Mela Day’

LARKANA - The District Education Department Larkana on Friday organized a Scientific Mella Day under the supervision of Anees-ur Rehman Jalbani in Art Council Larkana. While in the scientific fair, the students of different primary schools of Larkana district presented their prepared various scientific models.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Ijaz Ahmed Laghari said “scientific fairs are organized at the secondary level in Larkana district, but DEO Primary Anisur Rahman Jalbani and his team have worked hard to organize a scientific fair at the primary level”. On this occasion DSP Paras Bakhrani said” it is a good thing to hold a scientific fair in Larkana, because in such programs future architects get an opportunity to highlight their skills. By presenting the best scientific models developed, they proved that they can do something for the country and the nation.”

DEO Education Anees ur Rahman said that our schools teachers team have worked hard to organize this wonderful scientific program, which is worthy of praise. He said that such programs encourage students and provide them with an opportunity to progress

On the other hand, certificates and cash prizes were also given to the students of various primary schools who won positions in the science fair. PPP leaders Khair Muhammad, Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Ali, Director of Schools Primary Khalil Ahmed Mehr, former Director of Primary Gulshir Soomro participated in the event and encouraged Students of schools.