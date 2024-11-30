Saturday, November 30, 2024
ECP appoints ROs for NA-262, Quetta by-election

November 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday appointed the District Returning Officer, Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers to oversee the by-election for the vacant seat of NA-262 Quetta-I, which will be held on January 16. The seat became vacant following the disqualification of MNA Adil Khan Bazai. According to the notification, Syed Samiullah, Additional Commissioner in Quetta, has been appointed as the District Returning Officer. Niamat Ullah Tareen, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) in Quetta, has been appointed as the Returning Officer, while Sherdil, Tehsildar of Sariab, and Hamayun Khan, Tehsildar of City, will serve as Assistant Returning Officers for the NA-262 Quetta-I election process.

