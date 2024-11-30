Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Envoy invites LCCI Executive Committee members to visit Uzbekistan

Envoy invites LCCI Executive Committee members to visit Uzbekistan
Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev has personally invited Executive Committee members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to visit Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the ambassador hailed the arrival of the first direct flight from Tashkent to Lahore as a landmark event in the evolving relationship between the two nations. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad delivered the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman also spoke and Executive Committee members, including Khurram Lodhi, Ahsan Shahid, Waqas Aslam, Ahmad Amin Malik, Muneeb Monnoo, Syed Salman Ali, Ali Imran, Asif Malik and Firdous Nisar were also present on the occasion.

Ambassador Tukhtaev expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade and highlighted the opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as energy, logistics and cultural exchange. He emphasized the need to simplify visa procedures and boost connectivity through direct flights, which he believes will foster regional economic integration and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Preparations undergo to mark PPP’s foundation day: Bachal Shah

The ambassador invited LCCI to organize a business delegation to Uzbekistan, underscoring the strategic importance of mutual cooperation. He highlighted Pakistan and Uzbekistan’s potential to serve as pivotal players in fostering stability and prosperity in Central Asia. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad commended Ambassador Tukhtaev and noted that the two nations have enjoyed strong diplomatic ties for over three decades. He emphasized that Pakistan views Uzbekistan as a key partner under its “Vision Central Asia” policy, which focuses on trade, investment, energy and people-to-people connections.

Mian Abuzar Shad pointed out the existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement, signed in 2022 and 2021, respectively, as essential frameworks for enhancing economic ties. He expressed confidence that these agreements will help achieve the $1 billion trade target.

Discussing the current trade figures, Shad noted that bilateral trade stood at $104 million in 2023-24, with Pakistan’s exports amounting to $78 million and imports from Uzbekistan totaling $26 million. He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, renewable energy and information technology as areas with significant growth potential. Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman emphasized the importance of initiatives like trade delegations, single-country exhibitions and the establishment of banking channels to further enhance trade relations.

Govt likely to cap ongoing development projects facing inordinate delay

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024