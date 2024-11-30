Fatima Khan earns Asia U19 Cup spot, vows to deliver for country

LAHORE - Javed Memorial Cricket Club’s rising star, Fatima Khan, has been selected for the Asia Under-19 Women’s Cup, a significant milestone in her budding cricket career. Fatima, a right-arm fast bowler, showcased exceptional skills while representing her team, Conqueror, in the recently-concluded National U19 Women’s Tournament. Her stellar performances earned her a place in Pakistan’s U19 training camp. Fatima has been training diligently at Javed Memorial Cricket Club nets, located at Brit Institute Ground. Club President Muhammad Arshad expressed pride in her achievement, describing Fatima as a hardworking and talented cricketer who has reached this level through sheer determination. Speaking about her selection, Fatima credited her success to her parents and full support and guidance of her mentor, Muhammad Arshad. “Sir Arshad has always supported me like a father figure, and his relentless efforts have been instrumental in my journey. I will try to deliver for my country,” she said. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad congratulated Fatima and Muhammad Arshad on this remarkable accomplishment. “Selections like Fatima’s will inspire more young girls to join cricket clubs, ensuring a bright future for women’s cricket in Pakistan.”