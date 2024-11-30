Saturday, November 30, 2024
Floods kill 8, tens of thousands evacuate in Malaysia, Thailand

November 30, 2024
Kuala Lumpur  -  Flooding in northern Malaysia and southern Thailand has killed at least eight people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials in both countries said on Friday.  More than 80,000 people were evacuated to 467 temporary shelters in Malaysia this week, with four deaths recorded across the northern states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak, according to disaster officials. Floods in neighbouring Thailand killed two people in Pattani province and two in Songkhla province, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on its Facebook page.

