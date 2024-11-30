Flying Forward

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision to lift its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe marks a significant development. The resumption of these lucrative routes is undeniably a positive step for a struggling aviation sector and a much-needed boost for the national carrier. However, this victory is far from the end of the story.

PIA’s reputational damage, rooted in years of mismanagement and high-profile safety lapses, cannot be undone overnight. The 2020 fake pilot licence scandal, compounded by incidents like the crash in Karachi that year, cast a long shadow over the airline’s credibility. Regaining passenger trust—especially in competitive international markets—will require a consistent demonstration of operational excellence and a commitment to safety standards.

For the government, the focus must shift to institutional oversight. It is not enough to celebrate EASA’s decision; systemic flaws that allowed such scandals to emerge must be addressed. Stronger regulatory frameworks, regular audits, and independent oversight mechanisms are essential to ensure such lapses are never repeated. This is as much about safeguarding passengers’ lives as it is about restoring Pakistan’s aviation prestige.

Furthermore, the resumption of European routes is closely tied to the fate of PIA’s divestment plans. Any potential buyer would prioritise access to profitable markets. Europe remains critical for PIA’s revenue, but without sustained reforms, even this lifeline may prove inadequate.

The government must not squander this opportunity. This is a chance to set PIA on a path of recovery—not just for its financial viability but as a symbol of national pride. Anything less would risk grounding not just an airline but a critical component of Pakistan’s global connectivity.