Iran’s recent engagement with European diplomats underscores the delicate state of global diplomacy. As discussions aim to revive pathways to resolution, it is evident that the stakes are high, with Tehran indicating a willingness to reconsider its stance on nuclear arms should sanctions persist. This is a dangerous brinkmanship that serves no one’s interest, yet it reflects the pressures Iran faces from what it perceives as unrelenting Western hostility and Israeli aggression.

Pushing a nation into a corner has historically led to outcomes that destabilise regions. For Iran, the nuclear option looms not as a choice, but as a last-resort mechanism of self-defence—a troubling reality born from years of sanctions and diplomatic breakdowns. Any hope for de-escalation rests on sincere and equitable re-engagement by global powers. The West, particularly the United States, must approach these negotiations with a sense of fairness that goes beyond punitive measures.

However, with the potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency—a man whose tenure was marked by abrupt exits from multilateral agreements and a hawkish stance on Iran—the prospects for a fair resolution appear tenuous at best. Should this scenario unfold, the nuclear deal’s survival, already teetering, may crumble entirely, dragging the region into a deeper quagmire.

Sanctions and isolation have proven insufficient in achieving peace or compliance. Lifting unjust sanctions and offering diplomatic goodwill could pave the way for a more stable Middle East. Both sides must act swiftly, for time is running out, and the consequences of inaction are far too grave to ignore. This moment demands the courage to foster dialogue, not division—a challenge that the world’s powers can no longer afford to shirk.