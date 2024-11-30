Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price up by Rs2,100 per tola

Gold price up by Rs2,100 per tola
APP
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,100 and was sold at Rs277,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs275,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,800 to Rs237,740 from Rs235,940 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs217,928 from Rs 216,278. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $21 to $2,661 from $2,640, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024