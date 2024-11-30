Gold price up by Rs2,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,100 and was sold at Rs277,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs275,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,800 to Rs237,740 from Rs235,940 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs217,928 from Rs 216,278. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $21 to $2,661 from $2,640, the Association reported.