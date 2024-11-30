Gold prices drop by Rs1,100 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a significant decline on Saturday, with the rate per tola (11.66 grams) decreasing by Rs1,100 to Rs276,200, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). The price of 10 grams also dropped by Rs943, settling at Rs236,797.

The decrease follows a sharp Rs2,100 increase the previous day, reflecting volatility driven by international market trends. On the global front, gold prices fell by $11 to $2,650 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained steady at Rs3,400 per tola, unchanged from the prior session.

Market experts attribute the fluctuations in gold prices to shifting global economic conditions, which are expected to continue influencing rates in the near future.