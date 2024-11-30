Govt determined to enhance connectivity, improve digital infrastructure: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Release of IMT Spectrum for Improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan at the Finance Division.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan Shaza Fatima Khawaja (virtual), chairman PTA, secretary Ministry of Information Technology, secretary Ministry of Law and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments. The meeting discussed various issues and reviewed the progress of work done by the US-based consultant firm NERA hired by the PTA as per PPRA Rules / EPADS in November 2024 to study and assess the Pakistan market, undertake consultation with stakeholders and prepare policy recommendations regarding sector reforms and a roadmap for a successful spectrum auction by April next year.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of digital economy and digital integration as a critical component of the economic transformation of the country. He said the government was determined to enhance connectivity and improve digital infrastructure to ensure mass adoption of emerging digital technologies and innovative applications for cross-sector socio-economic development, transformation of economic activities and achievement of sustainable development goals.