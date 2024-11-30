HIV, AIDS universal prevention day observed in Larkana

LARKANA - A seminar on universal for eradication of HIV, AIDS disease was held by a social organization “Bridge Consultant Foundation” in collaboration of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) here Friday. Addressing the seminar, Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar and others said that by celebrating the World Day of Prevention from HIV AIDS, the common people and transgenders were being informed by Bridge Consultants that this disease could be controlled to a considerable extent. They said that by celebrating HIV AIDS Day, we are expressing solidarity with the patients suffering from this disease because HIV is not dangerous but a virus whose end lies in treatment and precautions.

After the confirmation of HIV disease, the affected patients should register themselves in the HIV center where the Sindh Government Health Department provides free treatment and medicines for HIV diseases, they said.

The event was attended by Anwar Ali Luhar, Mayor of Larkana as the chief guest besides HIV expert Dr. Abdul Karim Memon, Project Manager Samran, Focal Person Rachna, Lady Police Officer Nagmah Mazari and a large numbers of representatives from the civil society.