How Does an Economy Collapse?

November 30, 2024
How long will the government passively observe protests while citizens repeatedly ask, How does an economy collapse? Although the question appears simple, its answer lies in recognising the destructive impact of political chaos and mismanagement.

Protests called by self-proclaimed leaders promising a “New Pakistan” often disrupt cities, destroy infrastructure, and halt economic activity. The resulting chaos pushes the country backwards, stalling development and fostering instability. Protesters may demand the release of their leader or reforms, yet these actions frequently undermine economic progress by shutting down businesses, markets, and trade.

The answer to How does an economy collapse? is evident: the cumulative impact of repeated disruptions, destructive protests, and the prioritisation of political power over public welfare devastates economic growth. Citizens must question the motives of those leading these actions and consider whether they truly advance the nation or perpetuate its decline.

SADDAM HUSSAIN,

Ghotki.

