ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting decision remains unresolved
M Zawar
5:25 PM | November 30, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting failed to finalize the hosting arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, leaving the matter undecided.

A virtual meeting held yesterday was abruptly adjourned after only 30 minutes, with no substantial progress. While the ICC had initially planned to reconvene today, an official statement indicated that discussions would resume in the coming days without specifying a date.

During the brief session, board members shared one-liner suggestions, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reaffirmed its commitment to a hybrid hosting model and refused to show flexibility.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, 2025. However, India's refusal to travel to Pakistan has raised questions about potential alternative arrangements. The ICC acknowledged the challenges, emphasizing efforts to find a "positive solution" soon.

PIA faces operational hurdles

