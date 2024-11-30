Illegal Afghan nationals allegedly involved in PTI protest violence

Evidence has emerged suggesting that illegal Afghan nationals participated in the recent PTI protest and were allegedly paid to incite violence.

One detained Afghan militant, Baitullah, reportedly confessed to firing at police and Rangers personnel. Another arrested individual, Ibrar-ul-Haq, claimed they were promised payments of 2,000 to 3,000 rupees each by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to attack security forces. He also admitted their gunfire injured Islamabad police officers.

Other detainees have reportedly made similar confessions, pointing to a coordinated effort involving external elements in the protest violence.