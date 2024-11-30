Saturday, November 30, 2024
Islamabad needs dedicated bike lane on Expressway

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad Expressway, a major thoroughfare in the capital city has become increasingly dangerous for bike riders due to heavy traffic flow. 

Recent reports have shown a concerning rise in traffic accidents with motorcyclists being the most affected.

Bike riders navigating through the chaotic traffic face greater challenges compared to other commuters. 

Ali, a daily commuter on his bike, shared “We get stuck in heavy traffic for hours and that’s why I often reach my office late.

A separate bike lane is urgently needed to ensure smoother traffic flow and safety for motorcyclists.”

Saleh, a college student from a financially struggling family, highlighted the economic burden caused by the congested highway. “My father is a clerk and we are already living on a tight budget. The heavy traffic makes my bike consume more fuel, adding to our financial strain.

A separate bike lane would be a huge relief for people like me.”

Traffic officials have acknowledged the severity of the issue and have urged the government to initiate a dedicated bike lane project on Islamabad Highway to address these challenges. 

“Separate lane will not only enhance the safety of motorcyclists but also streamline the overall flow of traffic,” they said.

With bike riders forming a significant portion of daily commuters, their concerns demand immediate attention, they said. 

They further said that the introduction of a separate bike lane could potentially reduce accidents, save lives and alleviate the economic strain on families relying on two-wheelers.

