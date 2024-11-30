Saturday, November 30, 2024
Journalist Matiullah Jan granted bail in drug case by Islamabad Court

Web Desk
5:24 PM | November 30, 2024
An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Saturday granted bail to senior journalist Matiullah Jan in a drug-related case against surety bonds of Rs. 10,000.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing, during which the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order in favor of Jan’s bail application was presented.

Jan’s counsel urged immediate consideration of the request, while the court allowed the prosecution time to prepare its case.

During the proceedings, the judge raised concerns about the state of journalism, criticizing the rise of sensationalism in media practices.

