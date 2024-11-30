Saturday, November 30, 2024
Karachi basketball governance set for revamp with fresh elections

Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) is set for a significant overhaul as Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) initiates a scrutiny process and elections to restore basketball activities in the city. The move follows a long-standing delay in Sindh Basketball Association elections, which left the association defunct. The SOA had already conducted elections across all divisions of Sindh except Karachi, prompting the PBBF to intervene. A management committee was appointed during the PBBF’s last General Council meeting to lead the process. Despite multiple requests to former KBBA office-bearers, no records of registered clubs were provided. Consequently, the management committee has decided to independently scrutinise all basketball clubs in Karachi.

Key steps in the scrutiny process: Clubs must submit their details, including the names and contacts of officials, player information (18+), and CNIC copies. A Karachi Club Championship will validate club authenticity before finalizing the list of eligible clubs. Fresh elections will be conducted to establish a new governing body for basketball in Karachi.

