Karachi launches free Wi-Fi at historic frere hall

In a move to enhance public convenience, the Karachi city government has launched free Wi-Fi services at the iconic Frere Hall. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the initiative during his visit to the historic landmark, which dates back to the British colonial era.

Originally completed in 1865 as Karachi’s town hall, Frere Hall now serves as a hub for cultural and social activities. Mayor Wahab highlighted the importance of modernizing public spaces with services like free wireless internet to improve the citizen experience. He also announced plans to extend the free Wi-Fi service to other historical and recreational sites, including parks managed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

This initiative follows a similar move in Punjab, where Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expanded Lahore’s free Wi-Fi network from 100 to 200 locations in June 2024. Under the ‘Digital Punjab’ vision, free emergency Wi-Fi services were introduced in areas such as Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, and others. The service aims to facilitate emergency communication through apps like the Women Safety App and Punjab Police App. However, access to entertainment platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok remains restricted.

With this new initiative, Karachi joins a growing trend of equipping public spaces with free internet, setting the stage for broader digital accessibility across Pakistan.