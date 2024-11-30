KH Group launches youth development program at GIC

LAHORE - KH Group has launched the KH Group Youth Development Program (YDP) at the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) in DHA Lahore, aiming to empower U17 cricketers with top-tier coaching, advanced facilities, and competitive opportunities. This initiative, part of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, seeks to cultivate young cricketing talent by focusing on physical fitness, mental resilience, and leadership skills. The program will provide a platform for emerging players to demonstrate their skills through televised inter-school and inter-college tournaments. It is designed to enhance all aspects of a cricketer’s game, including batting, bowling, and fielding, while emphasizing lifestyle, fitness, and nutrition. The YDP will be supervised by former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt, who also serves as the Director of Cricket at GIC.