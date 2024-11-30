Khawaja Asif calls for unity, criticizes PTI and politicization of Journalism

urged political parties to set aside differences and work collectively for the nation's progress while addressing the media in Sialkot. He emphasized the importance of national unity despite political disagreements.

Asif criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing it of seeking engagement only with the establishment and highlighting its reliance on former army chief Gen (retd) Bajwa. He also alleged irregularities during PTI protests, claiming evidence of police infiltration and questioning the reported casualties from the demonstrations.

Condemning the politicization of journalism, Asif urged journalists to maintain impartiality, referring to incidents involving journalist Matiullah Jan and questioning the credibility of statements made about him.

He dismissed allegations of casualties during the PTI protest at D-Chowk, mocking inconsistent death toll claims by PTI leaders and demanding evidence. He further alleged internal conflicts within PTI, citing reports of tensions involving Bushra Bibi and party members.

Asif assured the public that internet restrictions and VPN blockages would be resolved soon and vowed that no further attacks akin to "May 9 2.0" would occur.