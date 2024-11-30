Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur removes Mashal Yousafzai as special assistant

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur removes Mashal Yousafzai as special assistant
Web Desk
10:19 AM | November 30, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has de-notified Mashal Yousafzai from her position as special assistant. The Chief Minister's Secretariat issued an official notification confirming her dismissal.

Yousafzai acknowledged her removal, attributing it to remarks she made during an interview with a private TV channel. She also serves as the spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI leader Imran Khan.

This marks the second time Yousafzai has been removed from a key position, having previously been dismissed as an advisor to the CM.

Meanwhile, signs of internal discord within PTI continue to surface. Recently, prominent figures such as Salman Akram Raja and Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza resigned from key party positions.

These developments follow PTI’s recent ‘final call’ protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, highlighting growing tensions within the party’s top leadership.

PPP to celebrate Foundation Day today

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024