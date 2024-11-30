KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur removes Mashal Yousafzai as special assistant

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur has de-notified Mashal Yousafzai from her position as special assistant. The Chief Minister's Secretariat issued an official notification confirming her dismissal.

Yousafzai acknowledged her removal, attributing it to remarks she made during an interview with a private TV channel. She also serves as the spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI leader Imran Khan.

This marks the second time Yousafzai has been removed from a key position, having previously been dismissed as an advisor to the CM.

Meanwhile, signs of internal discord within PTI continue to surface. Recently, prominent figures such as Salman Akram Raja and Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza resigned from key party positions.

These developments follow PTI’s recent ‘final call’ protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, highlighting growing tensions within the party’s top leadership.