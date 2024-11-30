KP govt to reduce exports cess from 2pc to 1pc

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to reduce the 2% cess on exports to 1% following recommendations by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). A summary reflecting this decision will be presented at the upcoming provincial cabinet meeting for formal approval, disclosed Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzamil Aslam during a visit to the chamber house.
The meeting was attended by SCCI Vice President Jalil Jan, former presidents Haji Afzal and Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Executive Committee members, and representatives from the Industrialists Association Peshawar, gemstone traders, carpet exporters, and Pak-Afghan business stakeholders.
SCCI President Fazal Moqeem voiced concerns about the negative impact of the 2% cess on exports, property tax imposed on warehouses, shops, and offices by the Excise and Taxation Department, and the designation of withholding agents by the KP Revenue Authority (KPRA). He emphasized that the export process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been severely affected by these measures and warned that continued imposition of the cess could lead to the cessation of exports from the province.
Moqeem also highlighted the double taxation issues due to property tax collection, the professional tax burden on businesses, and the lack of implementation of the provincial industrial policy of 2020. He further pointed out the non-availability of gas and electricity, which he argued violates Article 158 of the Constitution as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a surplus producer of these resources.
Demanding SCCI representation in key bodies like the Labour Department, ESSI, KPRA, KPEZDMC, and the Food Department, he called for consultations with the chamber on inter-provincial coordination and business-related policies.
Responding to these concerns, Muzamil Aslam assured participants that cess revenues would be directed toward economic activities and infrastructure development in the province.
He pledged to address hurdles in providing soft loans through the Bank of Khyber, resolve issues related to KPRA and IPC, and prioritize the business community’s concerns at federal forums. He also emphasized the need for collaboration with the business community to achieve revenue and economic growth targets in the province.