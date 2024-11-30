KP minister visits grave of martyred worker

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Ad­vocate, accompanied by Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA and Daud Shah Af­ridi MPA, visited the grave of martyred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Muhammad Ilyas Orakzai in Kohat. They prayed for his eternal peace and the high­est place in Jannat.

Later, the officials visited the residence of the deceased to meet his family mem­bers and relatives. They expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of Ilyas Orakzai and assured the heirs of the martyr of full support from the party and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

While conveying their heartfelt sym­pathies, they prayed for Allah Almighty’s blessings upon Ilyas Orakzai, asking for patience and fortitude for the bereaved family in their time of loss.