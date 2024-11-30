Kundi announces ‘Governor Football Cup’ to promote sports

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kun­di, announced on Friday the launch of the “Governor Football Cup” to promote sports in the province. The announcement was made during a ceremony orga­nized by Shahid Khan Shinwari, a former national footballer and leader of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, in honor of the Governor’s re­turn from Umrah.

During the event, Shahid Shinwari presented a specially designed football for the tournament to the Governor. Kundi expressed that the “Governor Foot­ball Cup” would soon be inaugurated, offering a vi­tal platform for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to showcase their talents. He highlighted that sports are essential for both physical and mental well-be­ing, as well as a means to engage young people in positive and constructive activities.

Teams from various districts across the province will participate in the tournament, which aims to promote football in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and foster a competitive spirit among the youth.