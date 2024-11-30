Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kurram Strangeness

November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

It is deeply troubling that terrorists could simultaneously attack two civilian vehicle convoys as they crossed paths in the Kurram region of Pakistan. This attack was clearly orchestrated to ignite sectarian violence between Sunni and Shia communities in the area.

What stands out are the peculiar details surrounding the incident. The attack occurred just a day before a planned protest rally by PTI, the ruling party in KP, which the government and establishment had been urging to postpone. Even stranger is the decision to make civilian vehicles travel in convoys, and the most baffling fact is that the attack targeted the precise point where two convoys were crossing each other, maximising casualties. This does not appear coincidental; it suggests a deliberate effort to bring the two convoys together.

These and other anomalies strongly indicate that the incident was premeditated to provoke sectarian strife in KP. The political exploitation of the tragedy, with leaders issuing statements for accountability rather than focusing on genuine solutions, is also telling.

NA body for pursuing reforms supporting growth of NICL, PAKRe

It is crucial that details of the attack, including the tactics and weapons used, be made public for scrutiny. The attackers must be captured alive and interrogated to uncover the masterminds. Additionally, an investigation is needed to determine who authorised the convoy system and how the timing of the convoys was coordinated to converge at the attack site.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024