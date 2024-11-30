Saturday, November 30, 2024
Lahore ranks second globally in air pollution as smog persists

Web Desk
12:34 PM | November 30, 2024
Lahore remains the world's second most polluted city, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 293 on Saturday. New Delhi tops the global list with an alarming AQI of 489, while Karachi ranks fourth with 212 points.

In Pakistan, Lahore leads as the most polluted city, followed by Karachi and Rawalpindi. The onset of winter has exacerbated smog and air pollution in Punjab, despite authorities' efforts to curb it. This seasonal pollution, fueled by low-grade diesel emissions and agricultural burning, has created significant public health challenges.

Lahore has been blanketed in smog for days, with pollution levels reaching over 80 times the World Health Organization's acceptable limit. In response, the Punjab government has closed schools and imposed restrictions on business hours to protect public health from the toxic air.

