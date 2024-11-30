Lightning strikes kill two in Balochistan as winter rains begin

Two people were killed by lightning strikes in Khuzdar and Mastung districts of Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported on Saturday.

According to the PDMA, the victims included a woman, and three others were injured in separate incidents during thunderstorms.

Earlier, the Meteorological Office had predicted that a westerly weather system would impact northeastern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions starting the night of November 28.

Winter has officially begun across the country, with temperatures dropping in several cities after the season's first rainfall. Areas such as Sahiwal, Hafizabad, and Sargodha in Punjab, along with Kohlu in Balochistan, experienced their first winter showers.

The Met Office has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan over the next 24 hours, with snowfall expected in mountainous regions.