Macron offers first glimpse of post-fire Notre Dame

Paris - France is to offer the world a first look inside the restored Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Friday, over five years after the fire that ravaged the interior of the heritage landmark and toppled its spire. Eight days ahead of the December 7 reopening of the cathedral, President Emmanuel Macron conducted an inspection, broadcast live on television, which provided the first official insight into how the 850-year-old edifice now looks inside. “Even more beautiful than before, in the renewed radiance of the blonde stones and the colour of the chapels,” Macron said in a statement released to media on the eve of the visit. The “building site of the century” was a “challenge that many considered insane”, the president added. Notre Dame will welcome back visitors and worshippers over the December 7-8 weekend after a sometimes challenging restoration to return to its former glory the great Paris cathedral badly damaged by the April 19, 2019, fire. Macron at the time set the ambitious goal to rebuild Notre Dame within five years and make it “even more beautiful” than before, a target that the French authorities say has been met. The French president is hoping the opening of Notre Dame will be a major feather in his cap amid the current political deadlock following early parliamentary elections this summer.

World leaders are expected to join but the guest list has yet to be unveiled.

Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilised for a restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros in what was dubbed the “building site of the century”.

All 2,000 people who contributed to the work have been invited to Friday’s event, of whom at least 1,300 are expected to attend.

“This final site visit is an opportunity to thank them in particular -- from wood craftsmen to those of metal and stone, from scaffolders to roofers, from bell makers to art restorers, from gilders to masons and sculptors, from carpenters to organ builders, from architects, archaeologists, engineers and planners to logistical and administrative functions,” Macron said ahead of the visit.

Accompanied by his wife Brigitte, Macron was expected from 10:30 am (0930 GMT) to inspect the key areas of the cathedral including the nave, choir and chapel and discuss the restoration in person with the workers. The restoration cost a total of nearly 700 million euros (more than $750 million at today’s rate). It was financed from the 846 million euros in donations that poured in from 150 countries in an unprecedented surge of solidarity.