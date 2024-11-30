Maryam Nawaz to make historic visit to China as first woman CM of Punjab

is set to make history as the first woman chief minister of the province to visit China, following a special invitation from the ruling Communist Party of China.

Her official visit is scheduled for December 8 to 15.

During her eight-day trip, Maryam will be accompanied by a delegation and visit major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong.

The invitation aims to strengthen cooperation between China’s ruling party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as well as promote deeper ties between the two nations.

The visit will focus on collaboration in sectors such as information technology, healthcare, industry, smog management, and climate change. Discussions will also center on enhancing business and trade relations between Punjab and China.

Maryam Nawaz will be briefed on China’s development model and governance system while meeting with senior Chinese leaders and officials to foster bilateral cooperation.