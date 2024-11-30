Mashhood Shirazi honoured for four-decade legacy in club cricket

LAHORE - Syed Mashhood Hussain Shirazi, manager of Lahore Region Whites cricket team and president of Imperial Cricket Club, met with Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), at the LRCA office. During the meeting, Shirazi submitted a detailed performance report of Lahore Region Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which was well-received by Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed. He commended the team’s advancement to the Super Three stage, terming it a positive development for Lahore cricket. In recognition of Shirazi’s exceptional services to club cricket, Khawaja Nadeem presented him with a lifetime achievement award. The ceremony was attended by senior officials of LRCA. Expressing gratitude, Shirazi thanked Khawaja Nadeem for the honour and reaffirmed his full support for his leadership. The LRCA chief highlighted Shirazi’s invaluable role in keeping club cricket thriving, describing senior organizers like him as assets to the cricketing fraternity. He expressed confidence in Shirazi’s continued contributions to club cricket and mentorship of upcoming players. Mashhood Shirazi, a former chairman of East Zone Cricket Association Tournament Committee and assistant secretary, has a rich legacy spanning 40 years in club cricket. Players nurtured under his Imperial Cricket Club have reached significant heights, including PCB match referee Sohail Idrees, former Test fast bowler Shabbir Ahmed, and Najeeb Amer, who represented Hong Kong in the World Cup.Shirazi has also served as manager for Lahore Region’s Under-16, Under-19, T20, and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy teams and was previously a member of LRCA’s disciplinary committee.