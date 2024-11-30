Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Meeting reviews UN projects in KP

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Joint Review Meeting of the United Nations portfolio was held on Friday under the co-chairmanship of Ikram ullah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, and Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator.  

The meeting reviewed various UN projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting their significant contributions to the province’s development. Ikramullah expressed gratitude for the United Nations’ support and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to fostering and strengthening such partnerships.  

Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator, also appreciated the provincial government’s cooperation. He emphasized the positive outcomes achieved through the collaborative efforts of the UN and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government in advancing development initiatives.  

The meeting featured a detailed presentation to assess the progress of UN-supported projects in the province.

PPP to celebrate Foundation Day today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024