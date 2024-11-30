Meeting reviews UN projects in KP

Peshawar - The Joint Review Meeting of the United Nations portfolio was held on Friday under the co-chairmanship of Ikram ullah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, and Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator.

The meeting reviewed various UN projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting their significant contributions to the province’s development. Ikramullah expressed gratitude for the United Nations’ support and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to fostering and strengthening such partnerships.

Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator, also appreciated the provincial government’s cooperation. He emphasized the positive outcomes achieved through the collaborative efforts of the UN and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government in advancing development initiatives.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation to assess the progress of UN-supported projects in the province.