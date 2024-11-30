Morrisville Samp Army record victory to extend winning streak

maintained their flawless run in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament with a narrow 3-run win over Team Abu Dhabi at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The victory solidifies their position at the top of the standings and extends their unbeaten streak to six matches.

Batting first, Samp Army’s openers, Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, laid a solid foundation with a 40-run stand. Sharjeel impressed with a quickfire 28 off 10 balls, including three sixes, but his departure triggered a series of wickets. Despite the setbacks, Andries Gous contributed a blistering 27 off just 8 balls, helping the team post 109 in 9.4 overs.

In reply, Team Abu Dhabi stumbled early, reduced to 13/3. However, England’s Jonny Bairstow kept his team in the hunt with an extraordinary unbeaten 70 off 30 deliveries, featuring six sixes and five fours. Despite his heroic effort, Abu Dhabi fell agonizingly short, managing only 106/4 in their 10 overs.

With 12 points from six matches, Samp Army has secured a spot in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi, with three wins and six points, faces a crucial final round-robin match against Northern Warriors. A big win will be essential for them to enhance their chances of advancing.