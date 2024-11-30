Much Ado About Nothing

Indeed, nature seemed in tune with the deeds of the men. In the face of having an obvious catastrophic flaw, the tragic hero remained vulnerable. As usual, the foil kept on highlighting the inherent weaknesses of the tragic hero while enhancing themes and character dynamics. The dramatic irony was provided by a female reportedly possessing supernatural powers. Her surprised entry caught the eye of an otherwise bored-to-death audience. Glimpses of bloodshed and violence kept reverberating in the smoky environment. The comic relief was provided by the one whose determination often defied his actions on the ground. The play that started with a complicated situation had all the requisite elements of suspense in it – from the beginning to the abrupt ending. Subsequently, the two protagonists were quietly provided a safe passage – perhaps to give them time to memorize their lines for the next show.

The Shakespearean drama played in Islamabad on Nov 26 disappointed all and sundry while leaving the twin city gasping and wondering - why the procession was not ‘managed’ before it reached the D-chowk if dispersing it in a jiffy was such a piece of cake? To the dismay of particularly those ‘quiet’ hopeful people who wished to see the revolution on their tv sets, PTI’s last ditch effort to release Khan ended in raising additional questions rather than addressing the existing ones. Undoubtedly, the thesis that all prevailing political issues stemmed from the ‘managed and maneuvered’ results of the Feb 8 general elections was squarely rebutted when the people of Pakistan witnessed a helpless incarcerated leader looking for straws to stay afloat. Oblivious of what was happening in a city under siege, certain local intellectuals were seen struggling to gauge Donald Trump’s future policies about the American citizenry…!!

Failing to get a ‘deal’ while flying the popularity flag high, PTI’s efforts to get justice through the Courts, ECP, IMF, the US and the UK legislatures bore no fruit. Outside the ambit of the ‘deal’, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s becoming the Chief was perhaps its last hope. With the adoption of the 26th Amendment, the Government not only quashed this hope but also paved the way for getting all future verdicts strictly in accordance with the Constitution. As the Amendment was passed by a two-third majority - in the process - the Government was able to get a vote of confidence from Parliament. The last-minute adjustments made between PTI and JUI (F) emphasized the need to be flexible in politics. The solo flight was after all not entirely solo.

The argument that we need the party’s presence in Parliament to fight our case has also been exposed. If the aim was to fight the case in Parliament, why stage street protests and that too at the cost of the very people whose betterment and welfare is their stated objective? Another argument relates to the absence of loyalists in the party. In the world of politics, the rules of friendship do not apply. Hence, seeking absolute loyalty from one’s peers particularly when one is no longer in power is like asking for the moon. Absolute loyalty, like absolute truth, is nothing but an illusion. Marcus Aurelius rightly observed – It is the responsibility of leadership to work intelligently with what is given, and not waste time fantasizing about a world of flawless people and perfect choices.

Similarly, the concept of switching ‘loyalties’ is also convoluted and often misunderstood in Pakistan. In power politics, one is loyal only to one’s own self-interest. The so-called country’s interest remains one’s cherished stated goal so long as it does not clash with one’s own ambitions. As a matter of fact, those who sincerely value their country’s interest and feel obliged to work for the welfare of the people are hardly seen contesting the elections. As they are not good at twisting facts or swallowing pride instantly, they remain misfits in the political arena.

Similarly, the coalition’s argument that the government was ‘thrusted upon us’ is inherently flawed. Why did they accept the offer? Why couldn’t they refuse? Why would they wish to get the undeserving reserved seats as well? The question of morals, therefore, does not arise in the corridors of power. It is then no surprise that in the larger interest of the country, the two daggers - drawn mainstream political parties - could get together; form a coalition government; and live happily thereafter. On the other hand, PTI’s endeavors to regain power at all costs or finding innovative means to get justice explains the existing nature of democracy in Pakistan.

The recent violent protest not only raised certain questions over PTI’s disposition as a pragmatic political party but also revealed a few ground realities as well:

One: In Pakistan, politics must run in the family. Finally, even a maverick like Khan had to request a family member to lead the procession.

Two: No outside force is interested in bringing Khan out of incarceration.

Three: Pakistan is not Bangladesh. Those who visualized the Gen-Z bringing change in Pakistan’s socio-political milieu may wish to dig deeper to make a distinction between ‘explosion’ and ‘implosion’.

Four: The acute indifference shown towards Pakistan’s internal political situation, inter alia, indicated the absence of any Western immediate strategic interests attached to this pro-China and Russia-inclined country.

Five: Looking at the Establishment’s new-look hands-on approach, the process of economic recovery is deemed to be associated with the present political dispensation. No change of horses in the mid-stream seems imminent unless of course Khan understands the ground realities and - do in Rome as the Romans do.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com