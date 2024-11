The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices across Pakistan.

For December, the price of LPG has been set at Rs 254.30 per kilogram, with the cost of a domestic cylinder now fixed at Rs 3,079.79, up from Rs 2,999.47 in November.

The rise in LPG prices is attributed to the strengthening value of the US dollar, impacting import and supply costs.