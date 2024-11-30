Pakistan and South Africa extend winning streaks in Blind T20 World Cup

LAHORE - South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets at the DHA Ground while Pakistan registered a thumping nine-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Blind T20 Cricket World Cup in Multan. After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat and posted a competitive total of 171 for 7 in their 20 overs. Captain Abasin led the charge with a splendid 63 off 52 balls, while Daran contributed 30 runs off 22 deliveries.In response, South Africa achieved the target in just 11.4 overs, losing only one wicket. Lesedi Lesufi played a match-winning knock of 75 not out off 44 balls, supported by Mathapo’s blistering 60 off 33 balls. DHA Executive Director Land Brig Naeem Nasar graced the occasion as chief guest and presented man of the match award to Lesedi Lesufi. In the second matchheld at Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan registered a resounding nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, marking their fourth consecutive win of the tournament. Sri Lanka, opting to bat first after winning the toss, managed 122 for 7 in their 20 overs. Thushara scored 28 runs off 37 balls, while Suranga added 26 runs off 29 deliveries. Pakistan’s bowlers were clinical, with Babar Ali taking 2 wickets for just 6 runs in 3 overs, and Nematullah claiming 2 wickets for 27 runs in his 4-over spell.Chasing the modest target, Pakistan reached 123 in just 6.2 overs, losing only one wicket. Opener Nematullah starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 71 off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Nepal was awarded a walkover against India in their scheduled match on November 29. The tournament will see two matches on November 30 (Saturday). Pakistan will face Afghanistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, and South Africa will take on Bangladesh at the DHA Ground, with both matches starting at 11:00 am.