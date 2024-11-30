Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum relationships: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahra Baloch says Pakistan committed to pursue good ties with all countries | No dialogue with TTP.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it did not believe in zero-sum relationships but was committed to pursue good ties with all countries. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahra Baloch highlighted Pakistan’s desire to maintain good relations with all countries, rejecting the notion of zero-sum diplomacy.

“Our relations with one country do not come at the expense of ties with others. We seek to advance our international partnerships based on mutual merit and national interest,” she added. Bloch categorically said that no dialogue was underway between the Government of Pakistan and the Tehran-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). She reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance, emphasizing that any proposals to initiate talks with the TTP undermine the sacrifices of thousands who lost their lives to terrorism. She also clarified that there is no proposal for engagement with the TTP on the agenda between Pakistan and China. The spokesperson confirmed a meeting between Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan and Afghan Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob. “Such meetings are routine engagements aimed at discussing matters of mutual interest,” she said.

Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent remarks about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Baloch noted Iran’s stance that it was not pursuing a nuclear weapons program. She refrained from commenting further. On the Palestinian issue, Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. She also welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and called for similar steps in Gaza. Expressing concern over the custodial torture of civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), she demanded accountability for human rights violations. “Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people,” she asserted. Baloch said Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will represent Pakistan at the 28th ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran next week. The visit aims to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation in clean energy.

The spokesperson urged overseas Pakistanis to respect the laws and customs of their host countries, emphasizing the importance of legal travel and refraining from illegal immigration practices. On the issues of Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates, the spokesperson said granting of visas to any individual is the sovereign right and decision of the country concerned. “We do not subscribe to the impression that there is a ban on visas for Pakistani nationals as Pakistani nationals continue to travel to the UAE. Any issues that arise with respect to the issuance of visas and stay of Pakistani nationals in the UAE are important agenda items between Pakistan and the UAE, and we continue to discuss these issues with the government of the United Arab Emirates,” she maintained. On the recent developments in Islamabad, the Ministry of Interior has given detailed briefings to the media, including the arrest of some Afghan nationals, she said details of the policy with regards to the continued stay of Afghan nationals will be released by the Ministry of Interior. “We believe that participation of foreign nationals in any political activity in Pakistan is unacceptable. We expect all foreigners in Pakistan to respect Pakistani laws and customs. With regards to the participation of Afghan nationals in the protest this week, the Ministry of Interior has already shared the details. Details of the policy with regards to continued stay of Afghan nationals in Islamabad will also be released by the Ministry of Interior,” she said.

Regarding a petition in Rajasthan, to declare the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishti in Ajmer Sharif a temple, she said: “These are disturbing developments. Over the past years, we have been witnessing an emerging pattern of systematic targeting of shrines and places of worships of Muslims in India. This trend needs to be arrested. The relevant authorities must ensure the safety, security and dignity of Muslims in India, their holy sites and the places of worship.” On the Kurram situation, she said, the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have strongly condemned the attacks on civilians, including women and children in Kurram district. Baloch said Pakistan’s position with regards to the question of Palestine was consistent. “That position corresponds with the wishes of the people of Palestine to have an independent and sovereign state of Palestine on the pre-June 1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital. This has been a consistent position of Pakistan and corresponds to the position of the Palestinian government and with the resolutions of the United Nations and OIC,” she added. On India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, she said Pakistan “believes that sports should not be politicized. We are going to host the Champions Trophy of ICC in Pakistan next year, and we hope that all cricket playing nations that qualify for the Champions Trophy will be represented at the Champions Trophy. That is our message to ICC as well.”

Baloch also spoke about the outcomes of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Pakistan, which included several agreements on economic and infrastructural cooperation. On PTI worker Sara Mir’s threat to protest outside Pakistani High Commission London, Baloch said any individual has the right to petition to the Government of Pakistan on issues that concern them. “When such petitions are received, these petitions are duly examined, and the Government of Pakistan takes appropriate action in light of our laws and the relations with the country concerned,” she said.

When asked about the arrest of journalist Matiullah Jan, Baloch referred queries to the Ministry of Information, which she said leads on media-related matters.