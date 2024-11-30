Saturday, November 30, 2024
Pakistan's exports to US up by 9.39pc in four months

Pakistan’s exports to US up by 9.39pc in four months
November 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.39 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at $2.037 billion during July-October (2024-25) against exports of $1.862 billion during July-October (2023-24), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $575.889 million in October 2024 against the export of $485.786 million in October 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 12.58 percent during October 2024 as compared to the exports of $511.525 million in September 2024, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 8.64 percent in the first four months, rising from $9.671 billion to $10.507 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at $739.163 million against $589.239 million last year, showing an increase of 24.44 percent in July-October (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to $180.407 million in October 2024, against the export of $117.462 million in October 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 4.08 percent during October 2024, as compared to the imports of $188.095 million during September 2024, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 12.96 per cent, surging from $16.671 billion to $18.832 billion, according to the data.

