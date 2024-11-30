Palestine, IIOJK situation a question mark over UN: Governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the present situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the question mark over the existence of the United Nations (UN).

In his message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Governor said that the Israel occupied the holy land of Palestine many decades ago. The Governor said that records of cruelty, brutality, fascism, killing and looting, as well worst violation of humanity were being committed in Palestine. Innocent children of Palestine are being killed today, he said adding that every year, only solidarity was observed with Palestine,.

Tessori said that the resolutions of United Nations on occupied Kashmir and Palestine had not been yet implemented.

UN must take steps to stop Palestinians genocide: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the United Nations (UN) must take steps to stop the Palestinians genocide. In his message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians, he said, ‘We have always condemned Israel’s aggressive actions.’

The CM said that Pakistan’s support will continue for Palestinians to achieve their right to self-determination. He said that the international community can not ignore Israeli oppression against Palestinians. He remarked that Pakistan always supports the freedom and peace in Palestine. Murad said Israeli occupation of Palestine is a violation of international laws. The people of Sindh are praying for peace and freedom in Palestine, he added.